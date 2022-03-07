$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.00. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,984. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

