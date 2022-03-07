$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

