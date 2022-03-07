$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

