-$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.70). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 287,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,845. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.