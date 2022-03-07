$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.86 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.