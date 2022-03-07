$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 207,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.