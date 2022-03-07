1,000 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

