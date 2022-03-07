10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.42

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.42 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 24596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,137. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

