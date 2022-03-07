1,244 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 243.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 141,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB stock opened at $161.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $189.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

PSB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.