$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report $13.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%.

HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

