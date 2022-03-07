$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report $13.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
