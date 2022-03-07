$15.63 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $82.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.81 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.05 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

