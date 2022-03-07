15,421 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in National Retail Properties by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

