17 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 316,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.49. 286,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.