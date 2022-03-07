17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. 86,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,300. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

