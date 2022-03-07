17 Capital Partners LLC Has $848,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $202.61. 23,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,316. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.