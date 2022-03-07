17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 452 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $6.44 on Monday, hitting $251.73. 13,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $168.38 and a one year high of $246.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

