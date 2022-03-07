17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 83.53% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. On average, analysts expect 17 Education & Technology Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YQ opened at $1.47 on Monday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $72.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 702,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

