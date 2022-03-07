17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 83.53% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. On average, analysts expect 17 Education & Technology Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
YQ opened at $1.47 on Monday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $72.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.
