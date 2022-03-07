192,195 Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $143,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

