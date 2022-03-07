$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

HUN traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

