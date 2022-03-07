$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.67. American Tower reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

American Tower stock traded down $4.92 on Monday, hitting $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.