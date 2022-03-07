$2.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $128.42 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 139,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

