$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. 173,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,491. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

