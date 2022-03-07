$200.96 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report sales of $200.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.80 million to $203.17 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $155.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $955.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.47 million to $993.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

SHAK stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.