$22.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $22.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $91.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.50 on Friday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in First Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 64.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

