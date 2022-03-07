2,202 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.