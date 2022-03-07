23,436 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $2,374,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $3,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.50. 98,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,734. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

