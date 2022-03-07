$267.68 Million in Sales Expected for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $267.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.16 million and the lowest is $261.78 million. Costamare reported sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year sales of $773.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.80 million to $773.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Costamare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 728,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,136. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

