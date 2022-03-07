$267.68 Million in Sales Expected for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $267.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.16 million and the lowest is $261.78 million. Costamare reported sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year sales of $773.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.80 million to $773.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Costamare.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Shares of CMRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 728,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,136. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.
About Costamare (Get Rating)
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.