26,879 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,937,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

