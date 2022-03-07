$271.40 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $271.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

PB opened at $71.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.