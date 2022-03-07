$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

