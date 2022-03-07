3,064 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

PWR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. 61,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,727. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

