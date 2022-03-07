39,020 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

