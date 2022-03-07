39,500 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

