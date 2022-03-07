$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $19.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.89. 6,910,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,735. The company has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.