42,820 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.80. 2,211,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,403,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

