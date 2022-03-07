4,399 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $388,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $27.65 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

