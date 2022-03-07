$44.97 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.95 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in UMH Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UMH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 328,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

