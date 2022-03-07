44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

