44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

CMS stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

