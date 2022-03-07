44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $23,436,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 741,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

