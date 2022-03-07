$461.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $461.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.01 million and the lowest is $385.61 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HBM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 2,698,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.
About Hudbay Minerals
HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
