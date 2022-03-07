$462.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to report $462.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.59 million and the highest is $510.30 million. Cinemark reported sales of $114.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

CNK traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 4,065,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $294,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

