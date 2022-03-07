46,914 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

