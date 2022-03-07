$521.17 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $521.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the lowest is $518.44 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.68 on Friday. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

