5,552 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

DTE traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.48. 8,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,750 shares of company stock worth $332,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

