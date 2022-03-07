$58.95 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will announce $58.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the lowest is $57.54 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,455. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

