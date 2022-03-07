$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will report $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 3,545,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Flex has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

