621 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $181.95. 219,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.