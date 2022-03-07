$64.19 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to report $64.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. Inseego posted sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $302.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $305.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $351.77 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Inseego’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Inseego by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inseego by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 1,208,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $503.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

