$67.98 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to report sales of $67.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $68.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 371,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 446.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,163 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

